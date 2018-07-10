Deputies find bullet fragment, no shooter at Seagoville Army Reserve center

- Law enforcement officials found some evidence of an active shooter at the Seagoville U.S. Army Reserve Center.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported hearing gunfire inside the building on Simonds Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies began sweeping the building with help from the Seagoville and Dallas police departments. They went room by room, evacuating people. Later Army personnel and employees could be seen walking through the parking lot with their hands up.

A DCSO spokesman said deputies did not locate a shooter but did find a bullet fragment in a first-floor room. They are about to start a second sweep of the building as a precaution.

Everyone has been evacuated from the building. No one was hurt.