Greenville church holds services at high school after building damaged in storm By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 23 2019 05:20PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 05:26PM CDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 05:30PM CDT href="/news/reported-tornado-leaves-damage-in-greenville"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/V-GREENVILLE%20FARMERS%20MARKET%209P_00.00.35.13_1560996636102.png_7421661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Reported tornado leaves damage in Greenville</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nws-straight-line-winds-caused-damage-in-greenville-during-wednesday-s-storms"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/H-9P%20GREENVILLE%20TORNADO%20DAMAGE_00.00.04.29_1560996633723.png_7421659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>NWS: Straight line winds caused Greenville damage</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GREENVILLE, Texas</strong> - The congregation at Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville had their first Sunday services since Wednesday's storm destroyed their church.</p> <p>Because of the damage, church members gathered instead in Greenville High School's auditorium.</p> <p>The storms ripped off portions of the church's roof, leaving a lot of debris in and around the building.</p> <p>The National Weather Service later determined it was straight line winds -- around 85 miles an hour -- that caused the destruction.</p> <p>Church members moved forward with Sunday's service.</p> <p>Even in the hours after the storm, church officials were committed to finding a backup space to hold Sunday services to show their church is more than just a building.</p> <p>It's not the normal church setting they're used to, but members of Highland Terrace Baptist Church packed the auditorium at Greenville High School on Sunday.</p> <p> “We're going to rise up and build. This storm might have damaged our church buildings, but not caused any damage to our church, because our church is the people,” Executive Pastor Frank Teat said.</p> <p>Church leaders canceled services just before storms whipped through the area Wednesday, but by then, some people were already at the church, which was heavily damaged.</p> <p>“Not one person injured, and we really felt blessed, as odd as it seems. But human life cannot be restored. But buildings can be reconstructed, we can rebuild them,” Deacon Byron Burk said.</p> <p>The community has stepped in to help, with other churches in the area and across Texas making large donations.</p> <p>Greenville High School offered up space every Sunday for as long as it's needed.</p> <p>Along with cleaning up the damage at their own church, the congregation has been doing a donation drive all week to give away cleaning supplies and other needed items to help others around town clean up their storm damage.</p> <p>“We had one of our own church families, their house was destroyed by a lightning strike, and our church has gathered around them and going to help them rebuild their house, as well as our church home at the same time,” Teat added.</p> <p>Coming together in a time of need.</p> <p>“Just a reminder that we the people are the church and that's just a place where we meet together, and just thankful that again - no one was injured, and that we are able to come together like we class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mom-of-affluenza-teen-set-for-court-hearing-monday" title="Mom of 'Affluenza Teen' set for court hearing Monday" data-articleId="414324988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/07/Tonya%20Couch%20060718_1528419928931.png_5642448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/07/Tonya%20Couch%20060718_1528419928931.png_5642448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/07/Tonya%20Couch%20060718_1528419928931.png_5642448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/07/Tonya%20Couch%20060718_1528419928931.png_5642448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/07/Tonya%20Couch%20060718_1528419928931.png_5642448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom of 'Affluenza Teen' set for court hearing Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mother of Ethan Couch, who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunk driving crash, is set to be back in court Monday.</p><p>A judge revoked Tonya Couch's bond when she failed a drug test earlier this year.</p><p>She's now set to appear for a court hearing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-arrested-for-attacking-people-with-machete-in-fort-worth" title="Man arrested for attacking people with machete in Fort Worth" data-articleId="414320948" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for attacking people with machete in Fort Worth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police took a man into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly was attacking people with a machete in Fort Worth.</p><p>According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called out just before 1:30 a.m., to a call in the 2300 block of Cypress St.</p><p>Officers were told that a man was attacking people with a machete.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/capital-murder-trial-for-sherin-mathews-father-to-begin-monday" title="Capital murder trial for Sherin Mathews' father to begin Monday" data-articleId="414320247" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/12/Sini%20Wesley%20Mathews_1515782192073.jpg_4802180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/12/Sini%20Wesley%20Mathews_1515782192073.jpg_4802180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/12/Sini%20Wesley%20Mathews_1515782192073.jpg_4802180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/12/Sini%20Wesley%20Mathews_1515782192073.jpg_4802180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/12/Sini%20Wesley%20Mathews_1515782192073.jpg_4802180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Capital murder trial for Sherin Mathews' father to begin Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Testimony is set to begin Monday in the trial for a Richardson father charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old special needs daughter, Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from India.</p><p>The case has received high interest since Sherin went missing in October 2017.</p><p>A judge recently ruled he will not have to wear shackles to stand trial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/strong-storms-tonight-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Strong_Storms_Tonight__0_7434512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Strong_Storms_Tonight__0_20190623231148"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Strong Storms Tonight!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/greenville-church-holds-services-at-high-school-after-building-damaged-in-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/V_%20WX_%20GREENVILLE%20DAMAGE%205P_00.00.24.23_1561328236808.png_7434325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_ WX_ GREENVILLE DAMAGE 5P_00.00.24.23_1561328236808.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greenville church holds services at high school after building damaged in storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WORLDS UGLIEST DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/today-s-storm-chances-2"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Today_s_Storm_Chances_0_7433806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Today_s_Storm_Chances_0_20190623112826"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Today's Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 