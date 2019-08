- Two teens are facing capital murder charges for a robbery that left one person dead.

Grand Prairie police said 18-year-old Jesse Martinez and 19-year-old Philip Baldenegro lured 24-year-old Carlos Morillo and 18-year-old Cristian Lobos to a location in the 300 block of NW 5th Street Saturday afternoon with the intention of robbing them.

When the victims fought back, police said the suspects shot Morillo and assaulted Lobos. Morillo later died in a hospital.

Martinez and Baldenegro ran from the scene but were later found and arrested.

They are both facing charges for aggravated robbery and capital murder.