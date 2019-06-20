< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413925390" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413925390" data-article-version="1.0">Grand Prairie police continue fallen officer's legacy</h1> </header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413925390.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413925390");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413925390_413926858_128047"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413925390_413926858_128047";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413926858","video":"576774","title":"Grand%20Prairie%20police%20continue%20fallen%20officer%E2%80%99s%20legacy","caption":"Blake%20Hanson%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FGrand_Prairie_police_continue_fallen_off_0_7428758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FGrand_Prairie_police_continue_fallen_officer___s_576774_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655694330%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Du9xw9aIdu5jeZmmd02pfc6B8hQ0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fgrand-prairie-police-continue-fallen-officers-legacy"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 10:05PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413925390_413926858_128047",video:"576774",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Grand_Prairie_police_continue_fallen_off_0_7428758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Blake%2520Hanson%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Grand_Prairie_police_continue_fallen_officer___s_576774_1800.mp4?Expires=1655694330&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=u9xw9aIdu5jeZmmd02pfc6B8hQ0",eventLabel:"Grand%20Prairie%20police%20continue%20fallen%20officer%E2%80%99s%20legacy-413926858",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fgrand-prairie-police-continue-fallen-officers-legacy"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/grand-prairie-police-continue-fallen-officers-legacy">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413925390"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:05PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413925390-413925397" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413925390" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A simple event at a Grand Prairie recreation center held special meaning as it carried on a fallen officer’s legacy.</p> <p>Several groups helped organize a pizza party in honor of a fallen Grand Prairie officer who sparked the idea himself.</p> <p>A.J. Castaneda died June 7 after being hit by a driver who lost control of their car. He was on traffic enforcement duty at the time.</p> <p>After Officer Castaneda's death earlier this month, stories quickly spread about the selfless acts he did during his time as an officer. One of those was frequently bringing food to the kids in this community where he grew up.</p> <p>At the Dalworth Rec Center on Thursday, it was Dinner Party night. Fewer things get the kids away from the court quicker than the scent of pizza. The servers were a pair of Grand Prairie's finest who know the simple interactions go a long way.</p> <p>“We do so much more with rapport than we ever do with authority,” with Grand Prairie Officer Gerald Hodges.</p> <p>Few knew that better than Officer Castaneda who stood in the same spot serving food many times before. He’s among the reasons that dinner party night exists.</p> <p>Officer Castaneda grew up in the Dalworth community. Monte Whetstone, the recreation and event supervisor, says when he started working at the center in 2014, Castaneda came to him with an idea.</p> <p>“Here walks in AJ Castaneda. And first thing pretty much after a few weeks he wanted to bring food for the kids,” Whetstone recalled. “So I was like, ‘Ok cool.’”</p> <p>But Castaneda didn't just do it once. He returned time and time again and bought meals with his own money until June 7 when a driver lost control and struck him while running radar on the George Bush Turnpike.</p> <p>“The day of the funeral, I looked at my cell phone, and he had messaged me on May 25,” Whetstone said. “And I just went through my text messages and saw everything was pretty much, ‘I'm bringing food. I'm bringing food.’ It was always what he wanted to do.”</p> <p>Now, Dinner Party will always be part of the Dalworth Rec Center and the kids it serves. It was a simple gesture that's now contagious.</p> <p>A fundraiser was also held for Officer Castaneda at a nearby Whataburger as the community does its best to honor his service. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Irving_PD_holds_Rape_Aggression_Defense__0_7427388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Irving_PD_holds_Rape_Aggression_Defense__0_7427388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Irving_PD_holds_Rape_Aggression_Defense__0_7427388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Irving_PD_holds_Rape_Aggression_Defense__0_7427388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Irving_PD_holds_Rape_Aggression_Defense__0_7427388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Irving police are doing what they can to keep their community safe by holding classes to teach women and girls “realistic self-defense tactics.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Irving PD holds Rape Aggression Defense classes for women, girls 12 and up</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Irving police are doing what they can to keep their community safe by holding classes to teach women and girls “realistic self-defense tactics.”</p><p>The classes are taught by Irving police officers who are nationally certified Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) instructors.</p><p>The free classes are open to any female 12 years and older, and you don’t have to be an Irving resident to attend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dpd-makes-arrest-in-murder-of-transgender-woman-found-in-white-rock-lake" title="DPD makes arrest in murder of transgender woman found in White Rock Lake" data-articleId="413913259" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DPD makes arrest in murder of transgender woman found in White Rock Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police have made an arrest in the murder of a transgender woman who was found in White Rock Lake earlier this month.</p><p>Late Thursday night, Dallas police announced 22-year-old Ruben Alvarado was arrested for the murder of Chynal Lindsey, a transgender woman whose body was found floating in White Rock Lake on June 1.</p><p>Police say Alvarado was arrested and taken to DPD Headquarters on Thursday for questioning, where he refused to further cooperate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/aubrey-4-year-old-found-unresponsive-inside-hot-car" title="Aubrey 4-year-old found unresponsive inside hot car" data-articleId="413907494" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Aubrey 4-year-old found unresponsive inside hot car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 4-year-old child was flown to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car in Aubrey.</p><p>Police say a family member found the unresponsive child inside of a vehicle in the family's driveway around 5 p.m. Thursday.</p><p>Paramedics and firefighters responded and immediately began treating the child. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_OFFICERS%20SERVE%20PIZZA%20FOR%20AJ%20CASTANEDA%209P_00.00.32.26_1561086307155.png_7428684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Grand Prairie police continue fallen officer's legacy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dpd-makes-arrest-in-murder-of-transgender-woman-found-in-white-rock-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPD makes arrest in murder of transgender woman found in White Rock Lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aubrey-4-year-old-found-unresponsive-inside-hot-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/HOTCARCHILD_1561081515244_7428551_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aubrey 4-year-old found unresponsive inside hot car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-ice-cream-man-in-critical-condition-after-robbery-attempt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/V_FORT%20WORTH%20ICE%20CREAM%20CART%20MAN%20SHOT%206P_00.00.03.26_1561080792142.png_7428528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/V_FORT%20WORTH%20ICE%20CREAM%20CART%20MAN%20SHOT%206P_00.00.03.26_1561080792142.png_7428528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/V_FORT%20WORTH%20ICE%20CREAM%20CART%20MAN%20SHOT%206P_00.00.03.26_1561080792142.png_7428528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/V_FORT%20WORTH%20ICE%20CREAM%20CART%20MAN%20SHOT%206P_00.00.03.26_1561080792142.png_7428528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/V_FORT%20WORTH%20ICE%20CREAM%20CART%20MAN%20SHOT%206P_00.00.03.26_1561080792142.png_7428528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Worth ice cream man in critical condition after robbery attempt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/meet-a-mermaid-at-grapevines-sea-life-aquarium" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/KDFWU08_2025_MXF_09.02.41.01_1561073424444_7427497_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/KDFWU08_2025_MXF_09.02.41.01_1561073424444_7427497_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/KDFWU08_2025_MXF_09.02.41.01_1561073424444_7427497_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/KDFWU08_2025_MXF_09.02.41.01_1561073424444_7427497_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/KDFWU08_2025_MXF_09.02.41.01_1561073424444_7427497_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meet a ‘mermaid' at Grapevine's SEA LIFE Aquarium</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413925390'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 