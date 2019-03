Grand Prairie firefighters came to the rescue of a poor pup who got herself stuck in a bad situation.

The fire department shared pictures on Thursday of a dog who somehow managed to get her head stuck in an old car rim.

The dog’s owner drove to Station 6 with his dog in the back of his truck stuck in the rim.

After about an hour, the firefighters were able to cut the rim apart just enough for the dog to get her head out of the rim.

“Our buddy was pleased to see Station 6 B-shift come to her rescue!” the department said. “She thanked them with plenty of doggy kisses.”

The dog’s owner was also very thankful for the firefighters’ hard work.