Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist the Dallas Police Department in combating the increase of violent crime in Dallas.

Gov. Abbott made the offer on Tuesday on the same day 13-year-old Malik Tyler was murdered.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced that she accepted Gov. Abbott's offer of help from DPS at a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon about the ongoing problems.

In a release sent out by Gov. Abbott, it stated that DPS would "provide direct support to the Dallas PD in their efforts to reduce violent crime and protect the communities in and around Dallas."

DPS will be using additional "troopers, special agents, aviation personnel and aircraft, analysts, and communications operators" to assist Dallas PD and other local law enforcement agencies combat the recent increase in violent crime.

The Texas Rangers will also be assisting Dallas PD with investigating homicides.