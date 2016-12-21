< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gov. Abbott directs DPS to assist Dallas PD in combating violent crime Gov. Abbott directs DPS to assist Dallas PD in combating violent crime Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist the Dallas Police Department in combating the increase of violent crime in Dallas.

Gov. Abbott made the offer on Tuesday on the same day 13-year-old Malik Tyler was murdered.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced that she accepted Gov. Abbott's offer of help from DPS at a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon about the ongoing problems.

In a release sent out by Gov. Abbott, it stated that DPS would "provide direct support to the Dallas PD in their efforts to reduce violent crime and protect the communities in and around Dallas."

MORE: DPS aiding Dallas PD to combat increase in violent crime

DPS will be using additional "troopers, special agents, aviation personnel and aircraft, analysts, and communications operators" to assist Dallas PD and other local law enforcement agencies combat the recent increase in violent crime.

The Texas Rangers will also be assisting Dallas PD with investigating homicides.

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 02:29PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 03:31PM CDT Abbott made the offer on Tuesday on the same day 13-year-old Malik Tyler was murdered. Dallas Zoo reveals gender, name of baby hippo
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 01:20PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:49PM CDT

The Dallas Zoo has revealed that the baby hippo born there last month is a girl, and is named in honor of her late father.

Her name is Adanna, which means "father's daughter" in the Nigerian Igbo language. The name is to honor her father, Adhama, who passed away in October. Grand Prairie officer dies after crash on Bush Turnpike
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 12:25PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:43PM CDT

A Grand Prairie police officer was killed Friday morning during a crash on President George Bush Turnpike.

Police say Officer A.J. Castaneda was running radar enforcement around 10:30 a.m. near Dickey Road. He was standing outside his squad vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Police say that's when a Nissan 300ZX driver lost control and the police unit, and the officer was thrown off the overpass.

Officer Castaneda was rushed to Medical City Arlington where he later died. Brenda Delgado convicted in Uptown Dallas murder-for-hire case
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 11:18AM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:45PM CDT

The woman accused of planning the murder of her romantic rival was found guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutors said Brenda Delgado masterminded the 2015 murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher. She gave two people drugs and money to kill Hatcher, who was dating her ex-boyfriend. Then she fled to Mexico.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. They gave closing statements Friday morning and jurors deliberated for less than 30 minutes before reaching the unanimous guilty verdict. id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/pregnant-women-have-just-as-much-endurance-as-extreme-athletes-study-shows" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pregnant%20woman_1559936121924.png_7364287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;pregnent&#x20;woman&#x20;looks&#x20;at&#x20;art&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Leon&#x20;Neal&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pregnant women have just as much endurance as extreme athletes, study shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-abbott-directs-dps-to-assist-dallas-pd-in-combating-violent-crime" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/DPS_extra_patrol_0_2461187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/DPS_extra_patrol_0_2461187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/DPS_extra_patrol_0_2461187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/DPS_extra_patrol_0_2461187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/DPS_extra_patrol_0_2461187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Abbott directs DPS to assist Dallas PD in combating violent crime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-zoo-reveals-gender-name-of-baby-hippo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/16/0516hippo_1558039088193_7276914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/16/0516hippo_1558039088193_7276914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/16/0516hippo_1558039088193_7276914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/16/0516hippo_1558039088193_7276914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/16/0516hippo_1558039088193_7276914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Zoo reveals gender, name of baby hippo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/nasa-will-let-tourists-visit-the-international-space-station-starting-in-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/haywire-mini-tacos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-12h47m59s722_1559929712112_7364172_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-12h47m59s722_1559929712112_7364172_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-12h47m59s722_1559929712112_7364172_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-12h47m59s722_1559929712112_7364172_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-12h47m59s722_1559929712112_7364172_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Haywire Mini Tacos</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> 