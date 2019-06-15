< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Garrett Hull 'Blue Bowl' flag football tournament held to raise money for fallen officers By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 15 2019 05:25PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 15 2019 05:25PM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-412890530" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Organizers and family members of a fallen Fort Worth police officer joined to host the first ever Garrett Hull Blue Bowl flag football tournament.</p><p>The event honored Hull, who was shot and killed during an undercover operation last September.</p><p>More than a dozen teams came together Saturday to honor Hull with a few games of flag football.</p><p>"This is such a happy reminder of a legacy, and it kind of give officers hope," Hull's daughter, Jordan Hull, said.</p><p>Remembering Hull for his sacrifice while in the line of duty.</p><p>He and other officers confronted three suspects robbing a bar.</p><p>The man who killed Hull was killed by officers, and two others were arrested.</p><p>"I want everyone to know he was a hero in his job and his profession, and he died a hero, but he lived as a really good man," Hull's daughter added. "He was a great father, he was a wonderful husband, he was an example of love in every way."</p><p>But Saturday's football tournament was for thanking not only Hull, but all law enforcement.</p><p>"Thanks for everything you do, we're behind you, that's why we're here today. Appreciate it, thank you," participant Johnny Moore said.</p><p>"It's sad, they try to do stuff for our community and end up getting in between the crossfire of stuff, unfortunately people die," Blaze Miller added.</p><p>The money raised through Saturday's event will go to scholarships and fallen officers' families.</p><p>"It helps because someone is gone, you don't have that second income. It really does help. It's also knowing that people don't forget and people are still willing to help out," said Rosemary Zore, founder of The Fallen Officers.</p><p>Reminding the men and women in blue, and their families, that they're not alone.</p><p>"It is an overwhelming, lovely, wonderful feeling of having this community around us," Jordan Hull added. "It's the only thing really getting us through, other than God."</p><p>"Right now, with the climate, how things are, we need to come together. We need to unite the community and just really support these men and women because they put that uniform on every day, they don't know if they're coming home. Airsoft gun closely resembling AK-47 found by Arlington police in stolen vehicle
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 15 2019 06:17PM CDT
The Arlington Police Department is warning the public about replica guns after finding an Airsoft gun in a stolen vehicle that closely resembles the real thing.
"Looks like an AK-47- It's heavy, it's metal, & looks like the real thing," police said in their posts on social media.
It was found with a 15-year-old in a stolen vehicle. Sheriff: Tarrant Co. sheriff's deputy died following medical emergency
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 14 2019 09:53PM CDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 03:42PM CDT
Authorities have confirmed that a deputy has died after being found with "significant injuries to his head" in Downtown Fort Worth Friday night.
Police say Fort Worth PD officers were called out just before 9:30 p.m., to a reported shooting involving a Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy in the 200 block of Taylor St.
Sgt. Keith Shepherd, a 19-year veteran with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, was taken to Harris Hospital after being found with "significant injuries to his head." data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Rally_held_in_support_of_Dallas_Police_C_0_7400921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Rally_held_in_support_of_Dallas_Police_C_0_7400921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Rally_held_in_support_of_Dallas_Police_C_0_7400921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Rally_held_in_support_of_Dallas_Police_C_0_7400921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sea of support gathered Friday in support of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rally held in support of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Rally held in support of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 14 2019 08:57PM CDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 10:15PM CDT
A recent spike in violent crime has placed Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall under increasing pressure.
Criticism of the chief's leadership reached a new level when the organization representing the city's Latino police officers called for Chief Hall to resign or be fired.
That didn't sit well with the city's African American community. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/P-GARRETT%20HULL%20SCHOLARSHIP%20PRESENTATION%209P_00.01.33.10_1560637338622.png_7402816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/P-GARRETT%20HULL%20SCHOLARSHIP%20PRESENTATION%209P_00.01.33.10_1560637338622.png_7402816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/P-GARRETT%20HULL%20SCHOLARSHIP%20PRESENTATION%209P_00.01.33.10_1560637338622.png_7402816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/P-GARRETT%20HULL%20SCHOLARSHIP%20PRESENTATION%209P_00.01.33.10_1560637338622.png_7402816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Garrett Hull 'Blue Bowl' flag football tournament held to raise money for fallen officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign Woman accused of stomping on sea turtle nest src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yaqun&#x20;Lu&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Miami-Dade&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage Reunion Lawn Party data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Reunion_Lawn_Party_Preview_2019_0_7401386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Reunion_Lawn_Party_Preview_2019_0_7401386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Reunion_Lawn_Party_Preview_2019_0_7401386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/Reunion_Lawn_Party_Preview_2019_0_7401386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reunion Lawn Party</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 