- One teenager is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Garland.

Police believe 17-year-old Devonte Duncan was shot during a fight with 18-year-old Sabir Adem Tuesday evening.

Officers found Duncan suffering from a gunshot wound on Highwood Drive near Miller Road on the city’s east side. He died at a hospital.

Adem fled the crime scene but was later arrested. He’s facing a murder charge.

The case is still under investigation.