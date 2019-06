A former Garland ISD student was identified as the victim killed in a crash near Austin on Wednesday.

Georgetown police say 18-year-old Jairo Garcia was a passenger in a Mazda sedan that flipped into a ditch along State Highway 130.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding and lost control while trying to change lanes to pass another driver.

Garcia was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Four other North Texas teens in the car were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.