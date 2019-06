- The Garland Police Department is searching for multiple suspects in connection with a murder.

Officers were called out at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a man being shot in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Northwest Highway.

A man, later identified as 42-year-old Kevin Hollis Lyons, was found shot inside a Lexus.

Lyons was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died overnight Saturday.

Investigators believe there were multiple suspects who fled westbound on LBJ Freeway in a light-colored, possibly Toyota truck.

Video shows the vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed shortly after the murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at: 972-272-TIPS (8477) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.