- The city of Garland will celebrate the completion of a signature bridge that's been a decade in the making.

The bridge on Pleasant Valley Road, south of the President George Bush Turnpike, has been open for some time. But, Thursday is the grand opening ceremony.

The $25 million bridge doubles a two-lane road in a growing part of the city. It has two 130-foot towers and two smaller ones with overlooking platforms for pedestrians.

The 1,500-foot bridge also has hike and bike pathways on both sides. It was part of a plan by the cities of McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Plano, Richardson and Garland to connect hike and bike trails.