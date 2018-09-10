FWPOA trying to get citizen support with social media video

- The Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association is standing up for retired officers and other city workers.

The group released a video Monday morning asking citizens to call their council member and encourage them to vote against cutting retiree benefits.

“Fort Worth, Texas has been a leader in a lot of different places. Look at what Fort Worth did and they did it with integrity,” the video says.

The city’s pension fund is underfunded by $1.8 billion in its long-term obligations. Without changes, it would run out of money in 25 years.

City leaders are considering reducing the cost of living increases for retired officers, firefighters and city workers.

The changes could also mean higher contributions by taxpayers and by current employees to the fund.