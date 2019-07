Funeral services have been finalized for a North Texas superintendent who was killed while on vacation in Arizona.

Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull was in a motorcycle crash on Sunday near Flagstaff, Arizona. She died in the hospital the next day.

Hull was an avid rider. She had several pictures of her rides on her personal Facebook page.

There will be a celebration of life for Dr. Hull on Friday at Dallas Baptist University beginning at 10 a.m. Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday near Texarkana.

This was Hull's twelfth year as superintendent with the district.