Funeral services are set for a Grand Prairie officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Albert "AJ" Castaneda died while checking speeds by radar Friday morning on President George Bush Turnpike near Dickey Road. Police say a driver, 17, somehow lost control of the vehicle she was driving and hit the officer.

There will be a visitation Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. The funeral will be Thursday morning at The Potter's House on West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

Sherri Aaron, with Back the Blue HQ, has organized t-shirt sales for other fallen officers over the years and has a shirt for sale to honor Castaneda.

All proceeds will go to the family of Castaneda.

“People really want to help and this is a way for them to help, they can buy a t-shirt, they can have the name of an officer and I still see these shirts all over town everywhere,” Aaron said.

The shirts are on sale online or at the Back the Blue HQ Fort Worth office on East Ninth Street.