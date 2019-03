Southwest Airlines announced Sunday that it has reached an agreement in principle with its mechanics union for a new collective bargaining agreement.

This agreement came after a week of mediation, "including many long nights and early mornings," according to a joint statement from Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association.

Southwest will now work with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association to iron out the details and get a tentative agreement in place that will be voted on by the roughly 2,400 mechanics in the union.