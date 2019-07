- Police are investigating after a couple of homeowners in Frisco had someone shoot a “flaming projectile” toward their houses Saturday night.

A home security camera captured video of several people firing what appeared to be a flare toward homes in the Prairie View neighborhood.

Officers were called out to a home in the 13700 block of Stallion Heights after the homeowner said the projectile went into his garage and dug a hole into the wall.

The homeowner believes it came from a flare gun.

Police went to at least one other home Saturday night where a similar incident happened.

No further details have been released at this time as police continue their investigation.