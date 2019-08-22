Flores says her grandma has dementia and other health issues that prevent her from always taking care of herself. But Grandma Villarreal always makes the best out of any situation.
"Rather than choosing to feel sad about losing a sense of independence, she chose to be excited and enthusiastic about this new beginning," Flores told FOX 4.
Villarreal will celebrate her 90th birthday in December.
The Fort Worth Police Department released body cam video of Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting, and it appears to show the suspect point a gun at officers before they opened fire.
The shooting happened Wednesday in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth, near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.
Officers were in the area at about 5:45 p.m. to talk to 18-year-old Amari Malone, who was a person of interest, in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.
A man is dead and police have one person in custody after a road rage shooting in Garland Thursday afternoon, which also caused several lanes to be closed while police investigated.
According to police, the shooting happened near Northwest Highway and Centerville Road.
Police said one person was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A North Texas jury has convicted a health care worker of sexually assaulting a nursing home patient who had dementia.
The jury in Fort Worth deliberated less than two hours Wednesday before convicting 53-year-old Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person. Prosecutors say Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine and provided health care services to the woman, who lived there.
The jury continues deliberations on Nyakeo's sentence Thursday.