Friday's showers and storms help lower fire threat

After days of triple digit heat and dry, fire-spreading weather, parts of North Texas got a little break with the Friday afternoon rain.

The rain cooled things off for firefighters and for many outside enjoying the lower temperatures.

With some much-needed rain finally came a break from the heat. The rain came just as Dallas Fire Rescue crews were responding to a two-alarm grass fire near Southerland and Kiest.

Edith Johnson was driving home when she saw the flames.

“When I turned the corner, I saw the grass coming across the fields,” she recalled. “It was all on fire, big strikes of lightning, and people were pulling over everywhere trying to see what they could do to help.”

The grass fire is the latest in a number of fires counties have been battling this week due to dry conditions that have prompted several burn bans.

No one was injured in Friday’s fire, and firefighters say the flames were out before it started raining.

But the rain brought a slight dip in temperatures. It was enough for people to get outside and enjoy the weather after a streak of days with highs near or above 100 degrees.

Dallas Fire Rescue says the cause of Friday’s grass fire is still unknown.