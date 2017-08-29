Veteran building micro-house community for others with PTSD

Air Force Veteran Donnie Davis is a pastor and former police officer. He’s working on a unique project to makes sure veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have a safe place to heal.

Davis is creating a micro-housing community in Franklinville, New Jersey that will provide shelter, counseling, and therapy animals to veterans with PTSD – and it will all be provided free of charge.

After purchasing a 277-acre former campground, Davis moved onto the property so he can dedicate all his time to the initiative. Volunteers are working on building the facilities and recruiting potential residents. In return for housing within the community, residents will help care for the animals, grounds, and gardens.

The facilities will also be carbon neutral and environmentally-friendly thanks to solar panels installed on the roofs.

Since beginning work on the project, Davis has felt the calming effects of nature help with his own PTSD. He wants to help other veterans who are just like him in a meaningful way. It’s no small project, but the GoFundMe he set up in 2016 has raised over 200,000 of its $500,000 goal. If you’d like to help, you can find out more at gofundme.com/housingforvets.