If you are completely fearless, there's a haunted house that needs a nanny

If you are someone who loves kids and does not believe in ghosts, we have a job for you. A family is looking for a nanny to take care of their 5 year-old and 7-year-old. The job pays more than $63,000. Sounds pretty sweet, right? You would even get your very own bedroom, bathroom and private kitchen.

Before you apply, you should probably hear the bad news. The ad says, "Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving."

"We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless."

The family says they’ve never seen any ghosts, but all five nannies who quit this year say that the ghosts would come out when the family wasn’t home.

The family swears that no harm has come to anyone in the house. Uh huh. Sure.

This sounds like a job for the world’s first robot nanny.