Crafty "cones of shame" mean adoption for shelter dogs

One crafty photography student is flipping the “Cone of Shame” on its head-- for a very good cause.

Erin Einbender is raising awareness about spaying and neutering AND helping dogs at the One Tail at a Time animal shelter find their forever homes.

She make the post-surgery cones irresistibly bright and joyful with feathers, glitter and pompoms -- and that makes the dogs much more likely to be adopted. She told the Good News Network, “I wanted to empower the dogs, instead of shame them… I also wanted to use my creativity to help dogs find homes.”

And it’s working. Each of these adorable pups has been snapped up and Erin is planning to donate all the proceeds from her upcoming art show to the animal shelter where she volunteers.