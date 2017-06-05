Why the future for coal workers could be wind farming

100 years ago, Carbon County, Wyoming was home to America’s first coal mine. A century later, Carbon County is getting into wind energy. And it’s taking coal workers with it, thanks to the Chinese wind-turbine manufacturing company Goldwind.

At a recent energy conference, Goldwind announced it would be offering ex-coal miners free training to become wind farmers. The company says it wants coal miners for their technical knowledge and experience working in difficult conditions. Both are necessary in the wind business.

Goldwind Americas chief executive David Halligan says, “If we can tap into that market and also help out folks that might be experiencing some challenges in the workforce today, I think that it can be a win-win situation,”

So if you’re a struggling coal miner in Wyoming wondering how you’re going to get by…the answer, my friend, could be blowin’ in the wind.