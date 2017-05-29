Teen student's service dog featured in high school yearbook

At Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, a 4-year-old made it into the yearbook. Or 28 if you count dog years. “Alpha” is Andrew “A.J.” Schalk’s service dog, and was allowed to have his school photo directly next to his human owner.

According to the Huffington Post, AJ has Type 1 diabetes, and Alpha has saved his life on several occasions.

“Alpha alerts me through smell, 20 to 40 minutes sooner than I know anything is wrong,” said Andrew. “He has saved my life multiple times, especially at night, when low blood sugar can be super dangerous.”

Alpha has been to school with him every day, and Andrew, 16, felt he deserved a spot in the yearbook.

“I contacted a friend of mine who is in yearbook, and we brought it up to the teachers and they were 100 percent supportive,” A.J. said.

Students that were unaware of Alpha are enjoying the surprise of seeing a furry pooch in their yearbook, and those that know him are pleased.

Senior Diana Bloom tweeted a picture Alpha in her yearbook and the photo has gone viral.

“I thought it was super cute that they put Alpha in the yearbook,” she told the Huffington Post. “He does such a good job and he really deserved it!”

Watch the video to see the “fetching” photos.