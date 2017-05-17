Lost love letter finally reaches destination, 72 years later FOX Content Hub Lost love letter finally reaches destination, 72 years later Melissa Fahy was remodeling her home in Westfield, New Jersey when a typed air mail letter fell from a crack in the ceiling.

It was addressed to a man named Rolf E. Christoffersen back on May 4th…of 1945.

The 72-year-old letter was written by a woman named Virginie. It read in part:

“I love you Rolf, as I love the warm sun, and that is what you are for my life, the sun about which everything else revolves for me.”

Melissa posted the letter on Facebook and in just two hours she found Rolf, now 96, living in Santa Barbara, California with one of his children. Virginie, who has since passed, was his beloved wife.

Her letter, which was written while Rolf was away with the Norwegian Navy in World War II, brought incredible comfort to the family.

Christoffersen said “I was so surprised after all these years. I was very happy to find out that a letter like that existed. I am still very emotional.”