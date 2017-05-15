A swanky new luxury terminal at LAX, lets rich people laugh at the rest of us FOX Content Hub A swanky new luxury terminal at LAX, lets rich people laugh at the rest of us There's a new luxury terminal at Los Angeles International Airport called Private Suite, that allows their rich customers to watch regular customers on iPads. Next to the iPad, there's a sarcastic note that reads,

“Here is a glimpse of what you’re missing over at the main terminal right now.”

So, while we’re all stuck in line like it’s the Hunger Games, they’re laughing, watching us on iPads.

Gavin de Becker who runs Private Suite says of the main terminal, “There they process thousands of people at a time, they’re barking. It’s loud. Here it’s very, very lovely.”

There are 13 “lovely” suites that come with their own bathroom, television, wifi, drinks and snacks. When it’s time for your flight, a BMW drives you right to your plane.

An annual membership to Private Suite costs $7,500, then you still have to pay $2,700 per domestic flight and $3,000 per international flight for a group of up to 4 passengers.

So, next time you are in an hour-long line waiting for TSA to touch every part of your body, make sure you smile for the camera. Rich people paid good money to laugh at you.