10-year-old donates 3,000 comic books to the military FOX Content Hub 10-year-old donates 3,000 comic books to the military Being in the military is tough work. Sometimes you need to relax -- with a Batman comic.

Carl Scheckel understands this. His website CarlsComix.com is dedicated to his love for comics. Now the 10-year-old is spreading the love by donating thousands of comic books to men and women in the military.

The idea started when a Carl’s Comix fan suggested he donate comic books to vets in hospitals and overseas. Carl took that idea and ran.

After getting donations and digging into his personal collection, Carl donated over 3,000 comics to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Those comics are now being distributed around the globe.

To show their appreciation for his thoughtfulness, the military gave Carl a tour at the base.

There are many ways to support our troops and veterans. Thank you, Carl for your creative tribute.