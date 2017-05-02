One quarterback just drafted by the Detroit Lions is way less famous than his mom FOX Content Hub One quarterback just drafted by the Detroit Lions is way less famous than his mom The Detroit Lions just drafted a quarterback in the 6th round whose mother is probably way more famous than he'll ever be. The Lions drafted Brad Kaaya from the University of Miami to be the backup quarterback to superstar Matthew Stafford.

The Detroit Lions just drafted a quarterback in the 6th round whose mother is probably way more famous than he’ll ever be. The Lions drafted Brad Kaaya from the University of Miami to be the backup quarterback to superstar Matthew Stafford.

Kaaya’s mom is Angela Means Kaaya, the actress who played Felisha in the movie “Friday.”

You know, as in, “Bye Felicia”, the catchphrase you keep hearing non-stop.

Note: IMDB spells the name, “Felisha” whereas every meme ever spells it, “Felicia”.

If you are somehow unaware of the catchphrase, it’s still relevant after 22 years because it is the perfect thing to say when you want someone to go away. A guy you don’t like is flirting with you at the bar - “Bye Felicia.”

Brad from accounting is telling you about how he saw Vampire Weekend on Friday - “Bye Felicia.”

Your mom wants to know when she’ll have grandkids- “Bye Felicia!”

Before moving to Hollywood, Angela Means Kaaya was from Michigan.

We're going home 🦁 pic.twitter.com/tPlyyPQEHL — Angela Means Kaaya (@angiemeanskaaya) April 29, 2017

So, getting drafted by the Lions means the Kaaya family is heading home, and telling California, “bye Felicia!”