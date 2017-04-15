Generous tippers pay off waitress's student debt FOX Content Hub Generous tippers pay off waitress’s student debt Cayla Chandara, a waitress in Waikiki, works at two different restaurants to make ends meet.

One day she served an Australian couple and they got to talking. Cayla said “I told them I moved here for school, but I was kind of in a little bit of debt and I couldn’t go back to school, because I couldn’t afford it.”

After the couple left Cayla received quite the surprise: A $400 tip on a $200 tab.

Since the pair told Cayla where they stayed, she dropped off a thank-you card, flowers and dessert at their hotel.

The following day, the Australian couple (who wish to remain anonymous) went back to the restaurant with an offer Cayla couldn’t refuse: paying off her student debt, which was more than $10,000.

Cayla asked how she could ever repay the couple and according to the Honolulu Civil Beat they replied with this text “be your best possible self dream big and strive for your goals.”