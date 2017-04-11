Pregnant women with dogs have healthier babies FOX Content Hub Pregnant women with dogs have healthier babies If you're planning on having a baby (or already pregnant), you should consider getting a dog before your bundle of joy arrives.

If you’re planning on having a baby (or already pregnant), you should consider getting a dog before your bundle of joy arrives.

No, this isn’t a test to make sure you can keep it alive before bringing a child into the world.

New data suggests that households with dogs make for healthier babies.

According to a study from the University of Alberta, households with furry pets, most of which were dogs, produced babies with healthier guts.

This is true even if the household only had the pet during the pregnancy, perhaps proving you can take Scruffy out of the house, but you can’t take Scruffy’s fur out of the carpeting.

Babies from pet-owning households had increased levels of gut bacteria known to lower the risk of allergies and obesity.

If you’re a pet lover, we probably don’t need to twist your arm. But just in case you’re still not convinced, just think of how cute your holiday cards will be.