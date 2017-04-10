88-year-old man makes blankets for police and children FOX Content Hub 88-year-old man makes blankets for police and children An 88 year-old man spends his days making blankets for his community.

Clayton Shelburne’s wife, Delores, used to make blankets for different charities. Then Clayton joined her and together, they made blankets for ten years.

After 66 years of marriage, Delores passed away in 2015.

Clayton told Fox59, "She was the seamstress. I was never a seamstress. This is a new ballgame because I was always an outside person.”

Without Delores’ help, Clayton has made several dozen blankets and donated them to his local police force.

The police would use blankets for crash victims in the winter or for anyone stuck in the cold.

Clayton has made a blanket for every police car. With the police outfitted, Clayton is now attempting to make blankets for all of the kids at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

“I may have bitten off more than I can chew," Clayton said, laughing. "I’m 88 years old, I can do this when it’s raining outside and I enjoy doing it. I’m sure if my wife was here she would be happy I’m doing this too.”

Clayton shared his blankets with Indiana, but he shared his heart, with all of us.