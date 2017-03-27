Would you pay to have a sleepover with a sloth? FOX Content Hub Would you pay to have a sleepover with a sloth? The Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center in Rainier, Oregon is offering the opportunity to have a sleepover with sloths for just $600.

You and a friend can spend a night observing, interacting, feeding and napping with sloths, the slow moving animals that are indigenous to South and Central America.

Why would anyone pay $600 to sleep with sloths when you could not pay $600 and sleep in their own bed? Other than having the cutest night of your life, it’s also for a good cause.

The ZWCC’s Sloth Captive Husbandry Center uses this program to support its sloth rescue efforts. Sloths are endangered. The center saves them from South American rainforests that have been clear cut by logging companies.

So if you have an extra $600 lying around, consider sleeping with a sloths. After all, they have mastered the art.