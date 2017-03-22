Teenager with Down syndrome gets adorable invite to prom FOX Content Hub Teenager with Down syndrome gets adorable invite to prom One of the biggest decisions a high school student makes in life is who they will ask to prom. For Kansas senior Shaedon Wedel, the choice was obvious -- freshman Carlie Wittman. She's his best friend's little sister, who has Down syndrome.

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁 pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3 — Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017

He posted a video of the promposal on Facebook with the caption “I have a Prom date with one of the sweetest gals out there!”

In the video Carlie jumps up and down in excitement upon seeing Shaedon with flowers and a bag of Doritos. He combined some comedy and Carly’s love of Doritos into the invite. His shirt reads, “....“I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito, but I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: WILL YOU GO TO PROM WITH ME?”

Wedel told The Huffington Post, “I decided on the Doritos theme because I have known her for seven years and there has not been a day that I have not seen her eat Doritos. She absolutely loves them!”

Between her blushing and their loving hug, Carlie’s answer was obvious.

Wedel told The Huffington Post, “The Whitmans are basically my second family and have been so kind and nurturing to me. My main goal is to make Carlie’s prom as special as possible.” Prom is on April 22, but you can watch this adorable moment unfold in the video now.