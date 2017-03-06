Snapchat makes school $24 million richer FOX Content Hub Snapchat makes school $24 million richer One California high school is millions of dollars richer because of a small investment it made in 2012.

That’s when the board of Saint Francis High School in Mountain View decided to take a $15,000 risk on a new company named Snapchat.

In a letter to the school community, high school president Simon Chiu said, "The school's investment in Snap — which this morning announced the completion of its IPO — has matured and given us a significant boost."

A “significant boost” to the tune of $24 million. That could buy a lot of graphing calculators.

But the best part is Saint Francis High School still has one-third of its stock remaining.

Thanks for the flower crown, Saint Francis. Thanks for the flower crown.