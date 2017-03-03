99-year-old woman fulfills bucket list by going to jail FOX Content Hub 99-year-old woman fulfills bucket list by going to jail A 99 year-old woman named Annie had always wanted to get arrested and be thrown in jail. So the police went to her house, cuffed her and put her in a jail cell, much to her delight.

A 99 year-old woman named Annie had always wanted to get arrested and be thrown in jail. So the police went to her house, cuffed her and put her in a jail cell, much to her delight.

It’s always been on Annie’s bucket list to “experience a police cell from within”.

A police officer told the BBC, "Her niece came to us with this request. When she was reporting a crime, she told the police officer about Annie's 'bucket list'."

"You get many unusual requests with this profession. We thought it would be nice to do something special for Annie."

In the pictures posted to the Police station’s Facebook page, Annie is smiling ear to ear as she gets cuffed. In another picture, Annie can be seen in her cell, and she couldn’t be happier.

The police officer said, "We don't usually do this, but we made an exception for Annie. It was just a couple of minutes in the cell ... We don't know why it was on her bucket list.”

They made Annie the happiest prisoner in the world.