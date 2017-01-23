Why do short people have an advantage? FOX Content Hub Why do short people have an advantage? When do short people have a distinct advantage? Every single day of their lives.

If you’re on the shorter side, you have to deal with people pointing out the obvious. You’re already well aware that we’re short. Here’s what you may not know.

Short people have a lower risk of getting cancer. Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that for every 4 inches of extra height, cancer risk increases by 11% for men, and 18% for women. A taller body means more cells-- and that could mean more potential for cancer. Of course lifestyle factors in too, so everybody wear your sunscreen!

Short men may have better marriages. In 2014, two NYU researchers found that husbands who are 5’7” or shorter are 32% less likely to divorce than average-height men. The researchers theorized that because shorter men tend to tie the knot later in life, their relationships have a more solid foundation when they finally do.

Shorter people live longer. Being on the smaller side has health benefits on a cellular level that add up. Reduced cell replication, lower DNA damage, and lower levels of Insulin-like Growth Factor (IGF) mean an increased life expectancy. Short arms, long life! Watch the video to see how some of our favorite celebrities stack up.