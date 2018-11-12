Hometown Heroes: The Heckman family

Sandy and Bob Heckman celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in October. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.

The sales consultant and teacher are also marathon runners. That led them to volunteer at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

They used to run marathons with the hospital's President and CEO, Robert Walker. He invited them to volunteer, and they did.

Bob had written a children's book, "What Jack Taught Grandpa." He donated the proceeds to help the hospital.

For 13 years, the Heckmans have walked the hospital hallways delivering the mail on Friday. With almost 1,000 employees, 63 departments and two deliveries five days a week, it's an important volunteer service.

Sandy and Bob walk more than 100 miles a year delivering the mail, and they love it. They've made friends and are part of the hospital family.

If you'd like to get a work out while you volunteer, lace up your athletic shoes and call (214) 559-7825, Volunteer Services at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas.