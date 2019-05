The DeSoto Senior Activity Center is home to the Golden Voices Choir.

About 10 years ago, some seniors were just sitting around. The choir was formed with five members to have them be active. It increased to 15 members. Now, the choir is 100 strong with musicians. Singers must be 50 years old and better to be part of this volunteer choir.

Their mission is to "help and heal." They help themselves by being active singers, and they heal by singing songs of praise to their audiences. The choir has sung at DeSoto City Hall, churches and area events.

The Golden Voices Choir practices every Tuesday at the DeSoto Senior Activity Center.

If you'd like more information call (214) 450-2009 or (469)337-1220. The choir never charges for its performances. They have a concert coming up the week before Father's Day.