<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423453775"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 04:23PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 04:43PM CDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423453775-423453744" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/KDFWU13_2234_MXF_12.51.17.02_1565649443272_7588319_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423453775" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Every week, between 125-150 pillows in colorful, kid-friendly pillowcases are given to patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Patients from 2 to teen years get to choose between two fun pillows, and they get to take their pillow home.</p> <p>Sarah Shelton and Cheryl Bender are the Pillow Fairies. Each Monday and Wednesday, they take their pillow cart and give a soft pillow to patients who don't already have one. It cheers up the patients and makes their rooms look cheery. The children love being able to choose their pillow because they don't have a choice about that happens to them in their treatment to get better.</p> <p>Hospital stitchers who live across the DFW area make the pillowcases year-round. They follow specific instructions and have lots of fun.</p> <p>If you'd like to be a stitcher for Cook Children's Medical Center and/or donate material for the pillowcases, call Christy Beck at (682)885-4590 or send an email to christy.beck@cookchildrens.org.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story423453775 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story423453775 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-423453775",i="relatedHeadlines-423453775",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3462_" > 