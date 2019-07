16-year-old Riya Reddy loves The Perot Museum. She was 10 years old the first time she went there. The trains and the dinosaurs were fantastic and turned her on to science.

This is Riya's second year as a Perot volunteer. The Engineering Hall is her favorite place because she says "everyone can build and make something happen."

Discovery Corps Volunteers like Riya are teens who love STEM and learning. Teenagers like Riya are confident, love to share knowledge, and they're able to teach all ages from kids to grandparents.

To be a volunteer next summer, teens must apply in November. The information is at https://www.perotmuseum.org/join-and-give/volunteer/index.html