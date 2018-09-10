Hometown Hero: Keller Area Moms

355 moms are members of Keller Area Moms.

The Tarrant County non-profit gives back to the community with year-round volunteer service. The day I met the moms they were stocking the shelves at Christ's Haven in Keller.

The residential center gives a home to children whose parents are unable to care for them because of drugs, incarceration or financial problems. The food pantry accepts fresh food, non-perishable food and cleaning supplies.

Keller Area Moms ask retailers, businesses and neighbors to donate those items. An added benefit is that Christ's Haven lets the moms bring their children when they volunteer. The toddlers love helping stock the shelves and they do a good job. They're also seeing their mothers give back to the community which is a great life lesson.

If you live in Tarrant County and want more information about Keller Area Moms, log on to http://kellerareamoms.com/

If you'd like to donate to Christ's Haven, log on to www.christshaven.org.