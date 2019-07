Native Texan Glenn Lacy is 99 years young. For 16 years, he's volunteered at Baylor Scott & White Health in Grapevine. Once a week, he's behind the desk at Tower 2 greeting visitors and giving them information. He also escorts them to patients’ rooms and delivers flowers.

Lacy is a decorated WW II veteran. He was stationed in England in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a master sergeant and crew chief. He earned the Bronze Star Medal because the B-17 he was responsible for flew 72 missions against the Germans and never had to return to the base because of mechanical problems.

Duty and service mean a lot to him, and that's part of why he gives back. The other part is he needs to stay busy even though he works in his yard, around the house, goes to church and even drives. He needs to give back.

Mr. Lacy says his secret to longevity is to “eat right. Take care of yourself. Be involved with people, and do things you like to do.”