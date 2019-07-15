< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hometown Hero: Carla LaCroix 15 2019 06:22PM By Clarice Tinsley
Posted Jul 15 2019 04:30PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 06:22PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 06:23PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418286541-418287864" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418286541" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Carla LaCroix is a retired librarian. For 27 years, she worked at the Downtown Central Dallas Public Library. She retired in 2003.</p> <p>She suffered the grief of her mother and sister dying within nine months of each other. Carla says her neighborhood branch library, Dallas West, was one of her lifelines.</p> <p>In 2014, she started volunteering there once a week for three hours to repair damaged books. She's self-taught and buys her own materials.</p> <p>Carla's called "The Book Whisperer" because she comes up with creative and effective ways to repair well-loved books at her branch library. She loves the library staff, and they feel the same way about her. The medal is this nation's highest military decoration, given for bravery in combat, above and beyond the call of duty.   And the 150 million-doll" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox4ward: "Medal of Honor Museum" May Locate in Arlington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Godwin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a place that will celebrate patriotism, history, bravery, and sacrifice. A major museum dedicated to America's Medal of Honor recipients is being built, and Arlington is one of two possible locations. Dan Godwin has this Fox4ward.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fox-4-features/giving-diversity-a-voice" title="Giving Diversity a Voice" data-articleId="417541059" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/vlcsnap-2019-07-11-11h46m29s048_1562863632616_7515319_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/vlcsnap-2019-07-11-11h46m29s048_1562863632616_7515319_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/vlcsnap-2019-07-11-11h46m29s048_1562863632616_7515319_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/vlcsnap-2019-07-11-11h46m29s048_1562863632616_7515319_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/vlcsnap-2019-07-11-11h46m29s048_1562863632616_7515319_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giving Diversity a Voice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Diversity is a priority at KDFW-TV, FOX 4.</p><p>Our station has partnered with the Emma Bowen Foundation since 2013.</p><p>This nonprofit organization works to foster a more diverse media and tech industry by recruiting and working with promising college students of color.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trackdown-help-find-david-lowe-s-killer" title="Trackdown: Help find David Lowe's killer" data-articleId="417415686" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown: Help find David Lowe's killer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s Trackdown focuses on a man caught on tape shooting and killing another man outside a Far North Dallas bar.</p><p>It happened in February, but the suspect is still at-large.</p><p>Dallas police know who the shooter is, but they don't know where he is. Now, he's on the North Texas Fugitive Task Force’s most wanted list.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-woman-who-baked-cookies-for-soldiers-asks-for-prayers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cookie lady hospice 530pkg anglin jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-carla-lacroix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hometown Hero: Carla LaCroix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/3-year-old-boy-reportedly-dies-after-falling-into-grease-trap-behind-tim-hortons-in-ny"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Tim Hortons sign is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="getty_timhortonssignfile_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3-year-old boy dies after falling into grease trap behind Tim Hortons in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside Bob Lazar attending a screening of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” on December 3, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photos: DigitalGlobe & Jerod Harris/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 and Bob Lazar_1563211227009.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-animal-services-at-over-capacity-offering-free-adoptions" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas Animal Services at over capacity; offering free adoptions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/private-memorial-service-for-ross-perot-on-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Republican&#x20;Ross&#x20;Perot&#x20;Campaigning&#x20;for&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Primaries&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Kraft&#x20;LLC&#x2f;Sygma&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Private memorial service for Ross Perot on Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-woman-who-baked-cookies-for-soldiers-asks-for-prayers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-carla-lacroix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hometown Hero: Carla LaCroix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/air-force-major-charged-with-murder-in-death-of-texas-wife-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air Force major charged with murder in death of Texas wife</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span 