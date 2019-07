Carla LaCroix is a retired librarian. For 27 years, she worked at the Downtown Central Dallas Public Library. She retired in 2003.

She suffered the grief of her mother and sister dying within nine months of each other. Carla says her neighborhood branch library, Dallas West, was one of her lifelines.

In 2014, she started volunteering there once a week for three hours to repair damaged books. She's self-taught and buys her own materials.

Carla's called "The Book Whisperer" because she comes up with creative and effective ways to repair well-loved books at her branch library. She loves the library staff, and they feel the same way about her. She loves the library patrons and is thrilled to see how much kids and adults use the Dallas West Branch Library.