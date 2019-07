Diversity is a priority at KDFW-TV, FOX 4.

Our station has partnered with the Emma Bowen Foundation since 2013.

This nonprofit organization works to foster a more diverse media and tech industry by recruiting and working with promising college students of color.

These students work at some of the nation's leading media companies.

Each summer, FOX 4 places at least two students from the Emma Bowen Foundation into an 8-week summer internship program -- working and learning all facets of FOX 4’s operation.

It is our goal to give these students a hands-on experience, develop skills in their area of interest and prepare them for the workforce.

It is our goal to enrich their experience and encourage these interns that their voices are heard and are important in today’s society.