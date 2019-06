There is an offer of help for customers of two local Alfa Romeo car dealerships that are facing a growing number of complaints. Now, Fiat-Chrysler corporate is getting involved.

The doors are locked and the lights are out, but are they officially closed? That's the question many are asking about Alfa Romeo Fiat of McKinney. We visited the dealership and found the same locked doors you're reporting. This, of course, after receiving dozens of complaints from viewers about trade-ins not being paid off and titles for purchases not being issued.

The dealership is owned by Kamkad Automotive and North Texas resident Ken Strickler. While it's rumored that the business has been sold, the state Department of Motor Vehicles says that has not happened, at least not through the required channels at their office.