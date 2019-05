Earlier this week, FOX 4 shared a viewer’s frustration when he lost his nearly $1,000 annual DART pass and the transit agency would not replace it or refund his money.

While Jeff Pearce couldn’t get the solution he wanted from DART, thanks to some advice from consumer reporter Steve Noviello, he now has his money back.

DART’s official position is that it is not responsible for lost or stolen passes. But, Steve found that’s a policy that isn’t disclosed to consumers until after they make their non-refundable purchase.