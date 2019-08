In this week’s Trackdown, police need help to find a Mesquite mother who has been missing since April.

The last images of Prisma Reyes show her outside of an elevator at a Dallas apartment complex on April 17. Her disappearance has faded from the headlines, but it’s the focus of this week's Trackdown.

It’s been four months since Prisma Reyes has been seen or heard from. Her circle of friends, her phone call log and her ex-boyfriends have all been checked by Mesquite Police Det. Dustan Barrett and his team of detectives. Still, detectives have found nothing.