FOX 4Ward: Improv and Autism
For people on the autism spectrum, sometimes, just communicating with others can be a challenge.
A Plano organization that helps autistic adults is finding that performing live, comedy can have certain benefits.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
For people on the autism spectrum, sometimes, just communicating with others can be a challenge.
A Plano organization that helps autistic adults is finding that performing live, comedy can have certain benefits.