Hometown Hero Update: Josiah Arita

For his ninth birthday, Josiah Arita didn't want birthday presents. He asked his family and friends to donate money for homeless animals in his hometown of Denton.

Hometown Hero: Josiah Arita

Josiah wants to be a veterinarian. He's an animal lover and has fish and three dogs. When he was on vacation in El Salvador with his parents, it made him sad to see so many homeless cats.

Denton's Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center is grateful for Josiah's generosity and compassion. His gift of $580 is being used to treat animals needing surgery or procedures.

If you'd like to adopt from the Denton animal shelter and give a Forever Home to a new furry friend, call 940-349-7598. The shelter is at 3717 N. Elm in Denton.