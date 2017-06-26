N. Texas Invention A Hit With Wine Drinkers
A North Texas man helped develop "The Wand", an easy way to filter red or white wine. The simple device removes substances that give some people a bad reaction. Dan Godwin takes a look in this Fox4ward.
