Hometown Hero: Wee Volunteers

When Michelle Chase had small children, she took them to lots of activities to help with their development.

One day she thought, "instead of all of these activities, I need to show my kids why caring for others is important.” So instead of having them be busy with activities, she had them stay busy helping others.

Wee Volunteers is almost 6 years old. Kids and their moms engage in fun, educational volunteer service. They learn how the Ronald McDonald House helps sick kids and their families and volunteer there.

The group cleans up graffiti and volunteers at Family Gateway. I met them when they delivered for the Visiting Nurse Association and Meals on Wheels.

The Wee Volunteers drew cards with hearts, flowers and even a creepy alien thing for the clients and got on a bus and delivered dinner.

The 6- and 7-year-olds said it makes them happy to help others. They're learning about empathy and how that helps the person who extends it as well as the person who receives it.

For more information about Wee Volunteers, log on to www.weevolunteers.org. And for information about delivering Meals on Wheels, log on to www.vnatexas.org